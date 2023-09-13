No alliance with PPP likely in next elections, says Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has forcefully denied likely alliance with the People’s Party in next elections, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“There can be seat adjustment with the PPP on a limited level but there are minimal chances of even such electoral adjustment,” Rana Sanaullah said.

“The PPP’s criticism on the PML-N suit them and they have right to do so,” PML-N leader said.

Replying a question, Sanaullah said that as a political party, the PTI has right to do politics and they are entitled of it. “The PTI should keep the elements responsible for May 09 incidents, at distance from it,” he was opined.

He said the PML-N will decide about alliance with any party after general elections.

“Nawaz Sharif coming back to country on October 21 and he will be given splendid welcome on his arrival,” PML-N leader said.

It is to be mentioned here that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday confirmed that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will return Pakistan on October 21.

Shehbaz Sharif talking to media in London lauded Nawaz Sharif’s achievements in his tenure, saying that the former prime minister made Pakistan a nuclear power, ended the prolonged power load-shedding in the country and signed the CPEC.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections left Pakistan behind in the region.

Shehbaz Sharif said that he will welcome the three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif on his arrival in Lahore.

“We held consultations with the senior leadership of the party, and we have decided that Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October and lead the election campaign,” Shehbaz Sharif said.