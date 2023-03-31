No compromise on sanctity of constitution and judiciary: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Former prime minister and Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan said that there will be no compromise on the sanctity of constitution and judiciary, ARY News reported on Friday.

Talking to senior journalist, the PTI chairman said that Pakistan army is my army and Pakistan is ours. He said that the armed forces are the strength of Pakistan.

He maintained that free and fair elections are the solution to the country’s problems. He added that PTI would go to any end for democracy. There will be no compromise on the freedom of the judiciary and constitution.

The PTI chairman revealed that PTI workers are being abducted from their homes. There is no information on the whereabout of party workers. Imran Khan said that his new life after the murder attempt is in Pakistan.

Read more: POLLS DELAY CASE: TOP COURT REJECTS GOVT’S FULL COURT REQUEST

The Secretary-General PFUJ Rana Azeem also said that journalists will fight for the supremacy of the law and constitution and judiciary.

Earlier, a three-member new Supreme Court (SC) bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial rejected the government’s request to form a full court on the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa election delay case.

The petition

PTI had challenged the election commission’s decision to change the date of election in Punjab and KP. Punjab and KPK assemblies’ speakers Sibtain Khan and Mushtaq Ghani have filed a joint constitutional petition on behalf of the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf

The federation, Punjab and KPK were made parties along with the ministry of parliamentary affairs, ministry of law and the cabinet in the PTI petition

In the petition, PTI sought directions for the federal government to ensure law and order, provisions of funds and security personnel as per the ECP’s need to hold the elections.

It also requested the court to direct the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor to announce the date for elections to the provincial assembly.

Comments