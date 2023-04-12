No compromise on supremacy of Constitution: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed said on Wednesday that they will not compromise on the supremacy of the Constitution and law at any cost, ARY News reported.

Sheikh Rasheed met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence today. During the meeting, they discussed the political and economic situation.

While talking to the journalists, Rasheed said that violators of the Constitution will face the law. He added that they decided to not compromise on the supremacy of the Constitution and law.

Earlier, Rasheed claimed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties may file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict on the election delay case.

Sheikh Rasheed, while talking to the ARY News programme ‘The Reporters’ said that it will be the costliest election in the history of Pakistan.

He further said that the PDM leadership is mulling over filing a review petition on the SC verdict regarding the election date, however, this move will fall on their faces.

He added that PDM parties are trying to flee from the elections. Rasheed claimed that the political career of the PML-N has ended and Pakistanis are now firmly standing with PTI chief Imran Khan.

