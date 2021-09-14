No-confidence motion moved against CM Balochistan Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Opposition lawmakers in Balochistan Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal demanding him to seek confidence from the assembly within seven days, ARY NEWS reported.

16 members of the opposition parties in the provincial assembly submitted the no-confidence motion with the secretary of the assembly.

The lawmakers said that their resolution was based on four major points and among them tops the reason that the chief minister had failed to deliver on the promises during his three-year tenure.

“Everyone wants an end to this government as lawlessness, corruption, and looting is rampant in the province,” the lawmakers said adding that they had the desired numbers, however, they would not share the numbers now and would only bring them forward on the voting day against Jam Kamal.

In 2018, Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri has to step down from his post after a no-trust motion was moved against him in the provincial assembly.

Moments before the decision was made public, former Balochistan minister Sarfraz Bugti had confirmed the resignation of Zehri in his tweet: “Alhumdulillah! CM Balochistan resigned.”

His tweet came at a time when Zehri was holding consultations with Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai at Governor House ahead of a crucial session of the Balochistan Assembly to take up a no-trust motion against him.