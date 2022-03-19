No-confidence motion: Qureshi says ‘will fight in a constitutional way’

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Saturday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will fight the challenge of the opposition’s no-confidence motion in a legal and constitutional way, ARY News reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi has also responded to the statement of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in which he warned of blocking the 48th Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs) session of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad if no-confidence motion was not tabled on Monday.

The foreign minister said that he has sent letters to the guests on September 27 to invite them to the two-day OIC CFM on March 23-24 in Islamabad. The guests have started arriving in Islamabad to attend the OIC session from today, he added. The OIC moot is a matter of Pakistan’s global reputation, he said.

Qureshi criticised that they [opposition] are adopted the threatening tone in the current situation. He said that India is trying to sabotage the OIC CFM session and they should not be part of the Indian conspiracy.

He said that Bilawal is young and getting emotional. The opposition should tell their confusion after claiming to get 190 to 200 numbers for the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“It is not in my hand or any other to decide on the date [of the National Assembly session] except for the speaker.”

Qureshi said that the opposition alliance is unnatural that will be shattered soon. He added that the exact motive of the no-confidence motion is still unknown.

He said that the PTI government will fight the challenge of the no-trust move in a constitutional and legal way.

