No-confidence: Opposition stands divided, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that the opposition stands divided and their move to bring a no-confidence motion against the government will not succeed, ARY NEWS reported.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi while speaking to ARY NEWS said that the government was ready to deal with the opposition’s move and it will be defeated in a convincing manner. “If they had votes they would be in the government,” he said.

He said that the opposition does not have enough votes and they will now look here and there to get some votes. “But the question arises here is what parliamentarians will get after putting their loyalty at stake for them,” he said.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that bringing a no-confidence move could be the desire of the opposition but it will not succeed.

Yesterday, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced to bring a no-trust move against the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decided to initiate contacts with the coalition parties.

The summit of the opposition alliance, PDM has decided to bring a no-trust move against PTI government after making a ground for its success besides constituting a delegation to contact the ally parties of the incumbent government.

After chairing the PDM summit meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman made the announcement of bringing a no-trust move. He said that it was not beneficial to fight with the opposition on two fronts. He added that everyone needs to show openheartedness for building consensus.

He announced that PDM will complete its homework before bringing the no-trust move.

