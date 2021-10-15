No deadline extension in income tax filing after today, FBR warns

KARACHI: The federal revenue board has on Friday confirmed it will not allow any extensions in the deadline to file income tax returns beyond October 15 (today) following which there will be fines incurred by the day on those who are late, ARY News reported.

The FBR spokesperson has said today that there will be no deadline extension anymore and noted that for those who have yet to submit the returns, the offices will remain open until 12 am tonight.

Also, if you are going for submitting challans and paying your taxes, the national bank branches will too remain open beyond work hours uptil 8 pm today, confirmed FBR spox Asad Tahir Jappa.

After the deadline, for each passing day there will be a fine of Rs1,000 and in worse cases a possible jail of two years, said FBR’s Jappa.

He also said the online FBR portal, IRIS, is working swiftly and that its capacity to handle more traffic has also been jacked.

Tutorial: How salaried individuals, freelancers can file tax returns at home

Remember you can take full advantage of the online portal and file returns at home without having to pay a consultant heavily since you only earn a limited and fixed remuneration for your services.

Or if you are a freelancer and your volume is only enough to get your going day to day with little more expense borne.

However, it is advised that if you are indeed stuck or you own an enterprise, no matter at what point you are right now, you should seek expert counsel and this video is not for you.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!