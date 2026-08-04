'No decision' on Mudryk future after Chelsea return: Alonso

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso said on Tuesday “no decision” had been made on Mykhailo Mudryk’s future but added the winger could play in pre-season after returning from a doping ban.

Ukrainian international Mudryk was suspended for four years after failing a 2024 drug test, but has won an appeal and was permitted on Friday to resume his football career.

The 25-year-old has not played since November 2024 and there have been rumours that Chelsea could sanction a loan move to bring him up to speed, or even a permanent transfer.

Asked about those possibilities in Hong Kong on Tuesday ahead of his side’s friendly against Juventus, Alonso said: “No decision made.

“Everything has happened so quick, so the main thing is that we were thinking about the person, to feel that he was back in the group dynamic, part of the team.

“And we need to assess, but for sure… it is a special case with him, so we need to be sensitive.”

Mudryk’s ban came after testing positive for a low concentration of the prohibited substance meldonium.

He filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and rule changes in the interim mean that if his test produced the same result now, he would not have faced charges.

Asked if Mudryk could play in Wednesday’s game against Juventus, Alonso answered in the affirmative.

“Yesterday was more about the feelings, about the emotions to be back with the team, more than to assess the fitness level,” the Spaniard said.

“But yes, he could play. Maybe 90 minutes (is) too early. But he can be selected.”

Alonso said he was also “looking forward to welcoming” Jordan Henderson after the England midfielder signed from Premier League rivals Brentford on Monday.

However, “we need to assess because of the injury he had, how long it will take to be fit”.

Henderson broke his arm in a freak injury sustained while celebrating England’s win over Mexico at the World Cup.

The 36-year-old has followed international teammate Danny Welbeck, 35, to Stamford Bridge, in a shift from the Blues’ long-held strategy of snapping up younger talent on lengthy contracts.

Chelsea’s pre-season tour so far has comprised two friendlies in Australia — a see-saw 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers and a 2-1 defeat to London rivals Tottenham.

They face Fulham at Craven Cottage in their opening league game on August 24.