No decision on wheat export: PM Shehbaz Sharif tells NA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday told the National Assembly that the government had made no decision for the export of wheat.

“No decision has been made for the export of wheat. I want to bring it on record before the House that there is no such decision for the wheat export,” he told the National Assembly responding to a point of order raised by a parliamentarian.

However, referring to the PTI government’s sugar and wheat scams, he recalled that it was also on record that in the past wheat and sugar were first exported and later imported and where the billions and trillions of rupees went was part of the history.

The prime minister also appreciated National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for showing “generosity” to give floor to the opposition leader which was not practiced during the speakership of Asad Qaiser.

Meanwhile, the House today passed “the State Owned Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Bill, 2024.

According to the statement of objects and reasons, the bill is aimed at reconstituting the boards of SOEs to better align them with the reform initiatives for restructuring and the transformation as well as privatization of certain entities.

Besides, “The Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment), Bill, 2024 was introduced in the House today.

Earlier, The House offered fateha for the departed soul of Captain Osama bin Arshad and others embraced Shahadat in South Waziristan.

The House also prayed for the victims of the Neelum Valley incident.