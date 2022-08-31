No decision yet taken for tomato, onions import from India: Qamar

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar on Wednesday told the Senate committee on commerce that the government has not yet decided about import of onions and tomatoes from India, ARY News reported.

The ministry of commerce has decided to import onions and tomatoes from Afghanistan and Iran, he said in a meeting of the Senate committee while replying a query of Senator Palwasha Khan.

Palwasha Khan said that the finance minister has recently said that the private firms have recommended import of onions and tomatoes from India. “Whether the commerce ministry considering import of these vegetables from India,” the senator questioned in a session of the Senate standing committee for commerce, presided over by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada.

“No decision yet taken about import of tomatoes and onions from India,” commerce minister replied.

“The vegetables will be imported through private companies from Iran and Afghanistan and the government will act as facilitator in it,” Naveed Qamar said.

“The decision with regard to import from India will be taken after consultation with stakeholders,” minister said. “However, no permission granted for import from India till now.”

“Flooding has wreaked havoc with the agriculture sector, which could result in food shortage from the next month,” he said. “Flooding has damaged crops and new crops could not be cultivated owing to water standing on agricultural lands,” minister further said. “Vegetable prices are soaring in the country,” he added.

The Ministry of Commerce in a session on Tuesday decided to import onions and tomatoes from Afghanistan and Iran to control soaring prices in the country.

A meeting chaired by Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar at Federal Ministry of Commerce, reviewed availability of tomatoes and onions in the country.

The sesion decided to facilitate import of onions and tomatoes from Afghanistan and Iran to meet the demand of these vegetables in the country.

“The country will face shortage of onions and tomatoes in the next three months,” the meeting was informed in a briefing. “Current flooding has damaged crops and a shortage and hike in prices is expected,” the participants briefed.

“Import of tomatoes and onions will help in availability and stabilization of prices of these vegetables in the country,” the meeting told.

The session also decided to get relief in levies and duties on import of tomatoes and onions from the Economic Coordination Committee of the federal cabinet.

