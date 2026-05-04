KARACHI: The Meteorological Department has warned Karachi citizens that another heatwave is likely to hit the city on May 7, ARY News reported.

Deputy Director of the Meteorological Department, Anjum Nazeer Zegham, stated that while the current scorching temperatures are expected to subside by Tuesday, the relief will be temporary.

He noted that although the mercury may dip to 38°C, the spell of intense heat has not yet ended.

The Met Department further stated that the upcoming heatwave will strike the metropolis on May 7, affecting other areas of the province as well.

Zegham warned that this wave could multiply the public’s suffering, adding that sizzling conditions will persist throughout the month, with temperatures expected to rise significantly again after May 13.

Health experts have advised citizens to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during the afternoon.

They also suggested consuming plenty of water throughout the day and ensuring their heads are covered to avoid direct exposure to sunlight.

Earlier in the day, a catastrophic heatwave in Karachi claimed eight more lives, including two suspected drug addicts.

According to rescue sources, four individuals were brought to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to their ailments, while two others were confirmed to have died directly from heatstroke.

Rescue teams recovered three bodies from different locations across the city: one near the Super Market in Boat Basin (Clifton), a second beneath the Liaquatabad No. 10 bridge, and a third near Jamali Bridge on the Super Highway.

Furthermore, the body of a 50-year-old man, identified as Dur Muhammad, was found in Surjani Town. In separate incidents, a body was recovered near Khayaban-e-Saqib in Defence Phase 8, and another—identified as 55-year-old Abdul Wadood—was found on Suparco Road in Baldia.

Additionally, rescue sources confirmed the recovery of two bodies, believed to be drug addicts, near Manghopir and the Al-Noor Hotel in Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

The extreme heat, which has persisted for two days, has now claimed a total of 14 lives in the metropolis.

The port city sizzled on Monday as the maximum temperature was expected to soar as high as 42 degrees Celsius. A suspension of sea breeze combined with relentless hot, dry northwesterly winds pushed the city into near heatwave-like conditions.