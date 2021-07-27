No faith in system: Mariyam Nafees attends vigil for Noor Mukadam

Actor Mariyam Nafees says she does not have faith in the judicial system of Pakistan and is scared about the outcome of Noor Mukadam’s gruesome murder case.

Mariyam, who attended a candlelight vigil in Islamabad over the weekend, penned a heartfelt note for Noor, who was brutally murdered and beheaded in the capital on Tuesday, July 20, by Zahir Jaffer.

“Noor, I had a lot to say for the last five days and now that I’m here at the vigil held for you, I don’t know what to say because nothing I say will bring you back,” wrote Mariyam, adding that saying sorry isn’t enough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by مریم نفیس (@mariyam.nafees)

“One by one, we’re ending up becoming a hashtag begging for justice.”

The Jhooti actor shared how Noor’s mother bravely repeated the words ‘Allah ke hawalay’ at her 27-year-old daughter’s funeral, highlighting the utter injustice of the situation. “She said those things because truly there’s no greater power than Allah and nobody serves justice as He does.”

Read More: BE MINDFUL WHILE RAISING YOUR SONS: YASRA RIZVI AMID RISING FEMICIDE

“To tell you the truth, I don’t have much faith in this system,” added Mariyam, echoing the fear of the majority. “I’m scared. I’m scared for my mother, my sister, every single daughter of my country to the point that I’m scared for my dog too.”

Addressing the remainder of her note to the slain Noor herself, Mariyam said that her heart aches for Noor and that the country is thinking of, praying for, and fighting for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

“Hoping and praying that these recent heinous murders become the wind of change this country desperately needs,” she concluded.

Here’s hoping that Mariyam’s wish, which is also the collective wish of the country, is heard soon and the murdered Zahir gets a fitting punishment for his merciless crime.