‘No helmet, no petrol’ ban imposed

LAHORE: The Lahore administration has imposed ‘no helmet, no petrol’ ban to ensure the safety of the motorcyclists, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Lahore administration notified the imposition of a ban on selling petrol to motorcyclists who are not wearing helmets. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore said that petrol will not be sold to motorcyclists without helmets.

The DC Lahore said that hundreds of citizens got seriously injured in road accidents for not using helmets.

Yesterday, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore Mustansar Feroze announced that the entry of motorcyclists without helmets was banned on all roads.

He said that actions were taken against 810,000 motorcyclists without helmets in six months.

He said that the number of road accidents was significantly reduced after the crackdowns.