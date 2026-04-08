No hiccups in power, water in Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY: Director for Collections and Public Utilities at the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Mohammad Al-Otaibi confirmed that the Customer Service Sector has been operating as usual since the beginning of the crisis, stressing that all centers continue to receive customers and provide services throughout the country.

In an interview with Kuwait TV, Al-Otaibi pointed out that the sector is a crucial link after the production, transmission and distribution stages, as it deals directly with the public.

He asserted that despite the circumstances, there was no interruption of services — a fact confirmed by the customers themselves.

“From the first day of the crisis, the emergency plan was activated, which included expanding reliance on digital services through the website of the ministry, the smart application, and the call center to ensure service continuity and facilitate the completion of transactions,” he added.

He said the customer service teams are working round the clock, while urging consumers to cooperate by conserving electricity and water.

Meanwhile, Salem Al-Asfour, supervisor of Ahmadi and Mubarak Al-Kabeer districts, affirmed that ministry employees are continuing their work to serve all customers, citing the ongoing processing of electricity connection applications, debt acknowledgments and all other services.

Al-Asfour urged consumers to subscribe to the ‘Hafidh’ program for conserving energy and water through the ‘Sahel’ application in order to benefit from the support the ministry provides to subscribers committed to energy conservation.

Salem Al-Azmi, head of the Al-Qusour Office, stated that the ministry is keen on continuing the provision of services through various offices, while streamlining procedures for visitors.