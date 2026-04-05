No hike in public transport fares, says Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that the public transport will not hike fares and charge same fare that was being received before February 28.

Addressing a press conference alongside with transporters, Sindh’s chief minister said that the government will shoulder burden of the expensive fuel adding that the Sindh government will provide Rs one lac subsidy to each registered bus via the federal government.

He clarified that the subsidy is not being paid from the NFC. “It was easier to give relief only in government transport fares, but freezing fares of all buses will be more beneficial”.

He said the war brings dire consequences, which could become even more serious.

Murad Ali Shah said that it is a success that petrol has been available at pumps in Pakistan. “In other countries petrol has dried at pumps,” chief minister said.

He said the transporters being offered package to freeze hike in public transport fares. “Transporters have consented to participate in the government’s scheme”, he further said.

He said transporters will not hike the fares of their coaches, minibuses, coasters and vans, the government will compensate transporters for hike in diesel prices, he added.

“The public transport fares will remain same that were being charged on February 28,” he added.