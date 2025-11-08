No intentions to end provincial autonomy, says Ahsan Iqbal

LONDON: The government not intending to end the provincial autonomy, federal minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Saturday while talking to media in London.

Ahsan Iqbal talking to media at Pakistan High Commission in London, said that there are no intentions to abrogate provincial autonomy, but “There are some problems that needed to be resolved soon”.

Minister said that the constitutional amendment brings no benefit to the PML-N but “it is beneficial to the country and the nation”.

“I believe, we will succeed to create a consensus soon,” PML-N leader said.

“Field Marshall Asim Munir has demonstrated valiant leadership. He has got worldwide recognition of his capabilities,” Ahsan Iqbal said. “The world is now seeing Pakistan in a new light”.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif demonstrating his insight, has extended political backing to the armed forces,” minister added.

It is to be mentioned here that the federal cabinet on Saturday approved the 27th Amendment, a key constitutional legislation under the consideration of the government.

Key features of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, featuring the government’s plan to establish a Constitutional Court to exclusively deal with constitutional matters and creation of a new defence post.