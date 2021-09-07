No jeans, t-shirts: new dress code issued for male, female teachers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has issued a new dress code for male and female teachers banning wearing jeans and t-shirts on the premises of educational institutes.

According to a letter issued by the FDE, teaching and non-teaching staff, including both males and females, are required to ensure personal hygiene with regular haircut, nail cutting and use of perfume.

“All heads of institutions/section in-charges shall ensure that every staff member observes reasonably good measures in their physical appearance and personal hygiene,” read the letter.

It asked all teaching staff to wear teaching gown while teaching in the class and lab coats while taking practical periods in laboratories.

Female teachers could wear “appropriate simple and decent shalwar qameez, trouser, shirt with dupatta/shawl”, the letter said, adding those observing purdah are allowed to wear scarf/hijab while ensuring its clean and neat appearance. Jeans and tights are not allowed, it cleared.

Besides, it said formal shoes, including pumps, loafers and mules are allowed. Teachers who have to stand for long hours during teaching could wear comfortable shoes like sneakers and sandals but wearing of slippers is not allowed in any case.

The letter said coats, blazers, sweaters, jerseys, cardigans and shawls are allowed during the winter season.

Male teachers are required to “Wear appropriate, simple and decent shalwar qameez preferably with waistcoat in accordance with the weather conditions. Wear dress shirt (full sleeves preferably with tie) and trousers (dress and cotton pants only)”. Jeans is not allowed.

“Only formal shoes (dress shoes, loafers, moccasins and boots) must be worn and owing to longstanding hours during teaching comfortable shoes like sneakers and sandals can be worn as well. However, wearing of slippers is not allowed at all.”

Wearing shalwar qameez with waistcoat, pant and shirt with tie (preferably jacket/coat) has been made mandatory for male teachers.