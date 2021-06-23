No justification to keep Pakistan in grey list after compliance: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday Pakistan has fulfilled almost all the technical requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to get off its grey list.

He in a statement said that Pakistan had been given a 27-point action plan to fulfill. Work on 26 points has been completed, he added.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said there is no justification to keep Pakistan in the grey list after the country has fulfilled the Paris-based watchdog’s all requirements. India wants to use this forum for political purpose, he cautioned.

He said Pakistan has taken concrete steps to curb money-laundering and terrorist financing.

Pakistan has made progress on the 26 points of the FATF action plan. Earlier, sources told ARY News that the FATF has asked Pakistan to implement the 27-point action plan and the review group having China, United States, United Kingdom, France, and India as its members will review Pakistan’s progress on the watchdog’s recommendations.

“Any decision on pulling Pakistan out of the grey list or maintaining it on the list will be motivated by political grounds,” they said adding that the review group’s report on progress made by Pakistan will be tabled before FATF Plenary meeting that is scheduled to take place from June 21.