No load shedding during IndVsPak match today: energy ministry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Energy and Power Division has Sunday announced there will be no power outage in the country during the most sought-after T20 world cup match between India and Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The power division has instructed all the power distribution companies across the country to not shut the power of any region during the most high-powered match between the neighboring arch-rivals.

There will be no power outage anywhere in Pakistan, it said. The power division noted that in case of any emergency outage, an alternative will be provided in the affected area.

Keeping that in mind, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has confirmed on its part that there will not be any power outage across Lahore and areas in its region.

‘Pakistan team has talent, they will win against India’ PM Imran Khan

Earliert yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed full confidence in the Pakistan team and said they will beat India on October 24 to start the T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note.

PM Khan, 1992 World Cup-winning captain, said the Pakistan team has talented cricketers who have the potential to beat India tomorrow.

“Pakistan team has talent and they will beat India tomorrow. I hope our players will perform and win against India,” PM Khan spoke to close people before leaving for an official tour to Saudia Arabia.

Remember, Pakistan has never won against Indian in T20 World Cup. The two arch-rivals will meet tomorrow in a high-octane contest.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!