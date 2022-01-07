No more biopics for Ranveer Singh?

After the disastrous records of Ranveer Singh starrer Kapil Dev’s biopic ’83’, seems like the actor has decided to take a break from real-life characters.

After his bunch of outings as iconic personalities, earlier in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmaavat’ and his latest release ’83’, looks like Singh wants to take a rest from real stories and focus more on the fictional characters for a while as per the sources.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

As per the reports from an Indian publication, “Ranveer has been offered several bio-pics including Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Maneckshaw film which he said no to.”

“After Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and now Kabir Khan’s 83, Ranveer will stay off real-life characters for a while”, the source confirmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

The upcoming releases of the ‘Ram-Leela’ actor include Yash Raj Films’ ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.

It is pertinent to mention that despite lauding reviews, Bollywood’s re-telling of India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup victory ’83’ was declared to be the ‘biggest theatrical disaster‘.

#83TheFilm disappoints… Biz witnessed slight growth *outside metros* on Day 3, but not enough to cover lost ground… The jump on Day 2 [#Christmas] and Day 3 [Sun] had to be massive, since #Christmas is one of the best periods, but it was missing… DAY-WISE DATA IN NEXT TWEET… pic.twitter.com/KXEZTbywXA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 27, 2021

Kabir Khan directorial starring the real-life superhit couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, has failed to create an impact with its box office collections.

Ranveer Singh’s sports drama still has some hopes to enter the coveted 100-crore club of Bollywood, before the theatrical run for the movie concludes, with its total box office collection being INR 96.52-96.92 crores at the end of Day 14.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!