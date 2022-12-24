No more cheap clothes from ‘Landa Bazars’ in winter

ISLAMABAD: Amid the chilling weather and sky-high inflation, people looking for cheap warm clothes in the country’s several ‘Landa Bazars’ will have to face the inflationary pressure in such markets too, ARY News reported.

According to a report, the government has raised the tax on such imported goods from Rs81 to Rs225 per kilo, forcing the sellers to raise prices of otherwise cheap clothes, blankets and other warm clothes

The notification issued in this regard, stated that the 5 percent sales and 5 percent customs duties imposed on imported used goods, also includes 10 percent regulatory duty and 5.5 percent income tax.

After the hike in the values of taxes, the imported used items will become expensive which includes warm clothes, sweaters, blankets, coats, and shoes, moreover, children’s toys will also become more expensive.

