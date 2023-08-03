No names yet decided for Sindh caretaker setup: Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI: Consultations ongoing within People’s Party but no names yet decided about the caretaker setup, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Thursday.

The media is speculating about various names, talking to media chief minister here said.

“I am consulting within my party, the opposition also holding consultations,” Shah said.

“The caretaker chief minister will take oath between four to eight days of dissolution of the assembly,” CM Shah said.

Murad Ali Shah said that he and the leader of the opposition will finalize names within three days and a caretaker setup take place as soon as the assemblies will complete their tenures.

Replying a question, chief minister said that the federal government has been convinced for handing over three hospitals to Sindh and an agreement of transfer of hospitals will be signed this week. “Some people only used to indulge in criticism,” he said.

“We are going on leave for two to three months and have performed three months’ work in advance,” chief minister said. “We will return after three months to perform more vigorously,” he added.