No new development projects in Sindh’s budget 2024-25

KARACHI: The government of Sindh on Thursday decided not to include new development projects in the budget 2024-25, ARY News reported.

The chairman of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto, directed the officials to complete the ongoing development projects during the upcoming financial year 2024-25.

The Annual Development Programme (ADP) book does not include new development projects for the province, while a total of 875 education-related projects, 1137 projects of the Department of Local Government & Town Planning, and 470 public health projects are part of the budget book.

Meanwhile, the provincial government included the 800 ongoing projects of works and services in the annual development funds.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Finance Minister Shujaur Rehman presented the provincial ‘tax-free’ budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 with a total outlay of 5.44 trillion amid protest by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

The finance minister laid before the House a Rs 5446 billion budget with a surplus of Rs 630 billion. He said that 77 new mega projects will be launched under the annual development plan.

Just like the centre, the Punjab government also proposed a raise of up to 25 percent of its employees’ salaries while the pension of retired employees is proposed to be raised by 15 percent. The workers’ minimum wage has been proposed to be raised Rs 37,000 from Rs 32,000.

In his budget speech, Shujaur Rehman claimed that no new taxes are imposed while existing taxes are not increased in the budget.

According to the budget documents, Rs 6 billion is earmarked for the laptop scheme, Rs 5 billion endowment fund, Rs 268 billion for supplementary grants, Rs 26 billion for the supplementary budget statement of the financial year 2023-24, Rs 26 billion for agricultural equipment, and Rs 10 billion Kisan card.