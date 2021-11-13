No new government in the offing, says Khursheed Shah

SUKKUR: People’s Party stalwart Syed Khursheed Shah on Saturday said that the opposition parties have been on one platform against the government, ARY News reported.

Former leader of opposition in the National Assembly, was talking to media outside the Accountability Court Sukkur over the national political situation.

“Now every thing will improve and misgivings will be removed,” Shah said while replying a question to media.

“Uniting the opposition is not on my credit, it is credit of all of us,” he said. “Currently no new government has been in the offing, nor I am becoming a prime minister,” PPP leader said. “However, my becoming prime minister will not remove mountains from their place,” he added.

“We have now to strengthen the parliament,” Khursheed Shah said.

Replying a question PPP veteran leader said, ” The PML-N has only one group and not two factions”.

“The long march is too far away, the matter will be settled before it with the grace of the God,” he added.

Khursheed Shah was arrived the court to attend hearing of an accountability reference against him. He, his two sons and wives are among 18 indicted in Rs1.24 billion assets beyond means NAB reference.

Shah was recently released from jail after spending over two years in detention after being arrested by the National Accountability Bureau’s Sukkur chapter on September 18, 2019.

