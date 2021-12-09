No Omicron case confirmed in Pakistan: NIH

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) has said no case of Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus, has been confirmed in Pakistan as yet.

Responding to media reports of a “suspected case” of Omicron variant reported in a female patient, the NIH clarified, “the sample is not yet confirmed to be Omicron via whole genome sequencing, which is to be performed after obtaining the sample.”

Important Message from NIH Islamabad

This is in response to media reports of a suspected case of Omicron variant being reported from Karachi. To clarify, the sample is not yet confirmed to be Omicron via whole genome sequencing, which is to be performed after obtaining the sample — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) December 9, 2021

Earlier today, the Sindh Health Department said that a female patient with a travel history has been diagnosed with the Omicron variant at a private hospital in Karachi.

It said officials are trying to find out her travel history and contacts. The woman has been discharged from hospital and is isolating at her home.

