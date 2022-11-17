No one has right to hold sit-in on motorways: IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday observed no one had the right to stage a sit-in on motorways and national highways, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took up the petition filed by local traders against the possible closure of roads amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) long march and possible sit-in in Islamabad.

Advocate General Barrister Jahangir Jadoon and Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Duggal appeared before the court for proceedings.

During the course of the hearing, the traders’ lawyer told the court that the containers were placed on entire Islamabad roads, causing difficulties for commuters.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to issue an order ensuring traffic flow on highways and motorways during PTI’s long march.

“No one has the right to hold a sit-in on the motorway and then block it,” the IHC judge remarked.

Justice Farooq said those who wanted to set up a protest rally had a right to do it, but without violating the basic rights of citizens.

On October 31, the PTI filed a petition in IHC seeking permission to hold its rally and sit-in in Islamabad.

In another development, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking to stop Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan’s long march, terming the petition infructuous.

A three-member bench of the SC headed by CJP Justice Umar Ata Bandial— including Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ayesha Malik, heard the plea moved by JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza seeking to stop the PTI long march.

At the outset of the hearing, Murtaza said it’s been two weeks since Khan’s long march kicked off after which the everyday life of people has been disrupted.

PTI reserves its right to hold a long march, but in no way is it allowed to disturb a commoner’s life.

