The Defence Minister of Pakistan, Khawaja Asif, has defended his remarks on the Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) crisis and described his remarks as based on ‘honesty and in good faith’, rejecting criticism and saying individuals are pursuing “hidden and negative agendas”.

In his social media post on ‘X’, Khawaja Asif has accused his critics of twisting his comments and presenting them out of context.

“These people cannot separate me from Kashmir, Kashmir from Pakistan, or Pakistan from Kashmir,” he said.

Pakistan’s defence minister underscored the sacrifices made by Kashmiris since the migration of October 1947, describing their struggle as a decades-long history of sacrifices, martyrdoms, and imprisonment.

He noted that while some had endured the hardships of migration, others continued to bear the cost in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Khawaja Asif emphasized that residents who live under the protection of Pakistani security forces, should recognize the sacrifices made by people in IIOJK.

He said Pakistan’s commitment to the cause was reflected in the blood of its soldiers who had fought and martyred in five wars.

He also called for a strong response to voices in Azad Kashmir that, he said, were influenced by external forces and negative agendas directed against Pakistan.

He concluded by saying that Kashmiri identity should be defined not by birth certificates, but by struggle and sacrifices.