No one will accept results if Punjab polls held on May 14: Rana Sanaullah

FAISALABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday that if the Punjab elections are held on May 14 then “no one” would accept the results.

Taking to media, Rana Sanaullah said that he does not see elections to the Punjab Assembly taking place on May 14, adding that all political parties should sit at the negotiating table and decide a day for the elections, noting that the government is ready for talks.

“If elections are held on May 14, as some have suggested, no one would accept the results,” Sanaullah warned.

“The parliament annulled the bill to provide funds for the election. After the bill is rejected, the government has no authority to provide funds worth Rs21 billion,” he added.

Earlier, in his message to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, Rana said the purpose of Eid was to promote the passion of unity, brotherhood, sacrifice and generosity among Muslims.

The coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working on the agenda of public service day and night, Rana Sanaullah said.

