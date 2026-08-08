'No overloaded vehicle allowed on motorways'

The Federal Minister for Communications in Pakistan, Abdul Aleem Khan, has said overloaded vehicles will not be allowed on motorways as the government moves to enforce axle-load limits.

Aleem Khan made the remarks during a video-link meeting with representatives of the All-Pakistan Goods Transporters Alliance, where the two sides discussed in detail issues concerning axle load limits, the relevant SROs, heavy vehicles on motorways and other matters faced by the goods transportation sector.

The minister said implementation of the axle-load policy would begin immediately and urged transporters to comply with prescribed weight limits to help protect motorways and national highways.

“Not a single overloaded vehicle” would be allowed to enter the motorways, he said.

Talking during the meeting, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized that transporters must cooperate in protecting motorways and national highways and should refrain from carrying weight beyond the prescribed limits.

He also said the concerns of Mazda operators and 10-wheelers would be considered.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan assured the representatives that all legitimate demands of the goods transport sector would be addressed on a priority basis.

He also invited a delegation of goods transporters to Islamabad on Monday for a detailed meeting on their concerns.

The minister urged transporters not to take “extreme measures” and instead resolve their concerns through dialogue.

Abdul Aleem Khan further stated that the Motorway Police would be made corruption-free within one month.

He directed the Inspector General of Motorway Police to ensure that no official involved in taking bribes or any form of corruption remains in the department.

Abdul Aleem Khan further stated that officials found involved in corruption would not only be dismissed but criminal cases would also be registered against them.

He said that motorways and national highways are a national asset, adding that it was encouraging that transport owners had expressed their support for the Government’s axle load policy.

The meeting was attended by the federal secretary for communications, the inspector general of Motorway Police, transport secretaries from all four provinces and other officials.

Representatives from various goods transport organizations also took part in the discussions.