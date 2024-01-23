No Pakistani as ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Men’s Test and ODI Team of the Year 2023.

The ICC Team of the Year acknowledges 11 outstanding individuals who impressed throughout 2023 while no Pakistani could make their place in the teams across formats.

Pat Cummins was named captain of the Test Team of the Year after leading Australia to their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 glory and took a total of 42 wickets throughout the year.

ICC Men’s Test Team of the Year:

Usman Khawaja, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Travis Head, Ravindra Jadeja, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (C), R Ashwin, Mitchell Starc, Stuart Broad.

ICC also announced ODI Team of the Year which was dominated by Indian players, which came as no surprise as the Blues, despite losing the World Cup final to Australia, played the best cricket in the 50-over format.

India’s skipper Rohit Sharma was named the captain of the team due to his fantastic display throughout the year.

Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammad Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami were the other Indians included in the ODI Team of the Year.

ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Travis Head, Virat Kohli, Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

ICC also announced the Men’s T20I and Women’s ODI and T20I Team of the Year 2023.

ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Phil Salt, Nicholas Pooran, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Mark Chapman, Sikandar Raza, Alpesh Ramjani, Mark Adair, Ravi Bishnoi, Richard Ngarava, Arshdeep Singh.

ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year:

Phoebe Litchfield, Chamari Athapaththu (C), Ellyse Perry, Amelia Kerr, Beth Mooney (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ash Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Nadine de Klerk, Lea Tahuhu, Nahida Akter

ICC Women’s T20I Team of the Year:

Chamari Athapaththu (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Laura Wolvaardt, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Megan Schutt.