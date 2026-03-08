No Petrol Price Hike in India Despite Iran War

The Indian government has assured citizens that petrol prices and diesel prices will remain stable with no petrol price hike or increase expected in the near term.

According to Indian media reports, this reassurance comes amid concerns over potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, including the Iran war and related conflicts that have raised fears of choked energy supply routes.Government sources emphasized that India’s energy stock position has improved significantly, providing a buffer against global volatility. To further secure supplies, India has increased crude oil imports by 10% from alternative sources outside the Strait of Hormuz, reducing dependency on this critical chokepoint. As a result, fuel prices in the country are set to stay unchanged despite international oil market pressures.

In contrast, Pakistan recently faced a sharp petrol price hike amid the same regional instability.

The Pakistani government announced a massive increase of PKR 55 per litre in both petrol and diesel prices, effective immediately. This pushed petrol to PKR 321.17 per litre and diesel to PKR 335.86 per litre — marking one of the largest single hikes in recent history.

The decision was attributed to surging global oil prices triggered by Middle East tensions, including the Iran war, and economic pressures such as IMF-related adjustments.