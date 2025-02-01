No phone call yet comes from US: Mohsin Naqvi

LAHORE: “We received no call yet from the United States, we will see when the phone call comes,” Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi replied to a reporter in his media talk in Lahore.

“The PTI’s founder was expecting a call in his favour,” the scribe asked the interior minister who recently arrived from the US visit.

Commenting on the PTI’s protest call for February 08, Mohsin Naqvi said, “I will request the PTI like earlier, not to do so.” “If they didn’t accept it, the same will happen again what happened earlier,” he said.

Replying a question about his US visit, interior minister said that Pakistan has good relations with America. He said, he met several senators and Congressmen in the United States.

“Some people get visas to be issued here and later travel in boats to reach Europe,” replying a question about the people going to overseas, he said. “They cause disrepute to the country, those sending them are actually responsible for it,” he added.