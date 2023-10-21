28.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

No plan to privatize schools in Punjab: CM Mohsin Naqvi

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has categorically stated that there is no plan to privatize schools in the province, ARY News reported.

Talking to media persons in Rawalpindi, he said this matter has never been under consideration and he also commended the dedicated teachers who continue their valuable service amidst baseless rumors.

Earlier, the Chief Minister paid a visit to Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Hospital where he reviewed the ongoing construction progress of the OPD and Psychiatry Block.

In order to ensure transparency, Mohsin Naqvi instructed the preparation of a detailed list of items to be procured during the construction process.

On this occasion, he also announced a substantial budget of 1.75 billion rupees for the construction and repair work of the Holy Family Hospital.

It is pertinent to mention here Caretaker Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar has said that the decisions with regard to state-owned entities (SOEs) will be held under a prepared list.

The caretaker government has been given a legal mandate for privatization and it could take key economic decisions including privatization of state entities.

Finance minister said that the state-owned companies will be removed from subordination of concerned ministries, and they won’t have to accept orders from these ministries.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.