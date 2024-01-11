23.9 C
Thursday, January 11, 2024
No plans to hand over DISCOs to any institution: ministry

The Ministry of Energy, Power Division, has officially denied reports regarding the transfer of control over Distribution Companies (DISCOs) to any institution.

In a press release issued today, the ministry clarified that there have been no changes in the management of DISCOs.

It further stated that there are no plans in place to handover DISCOs to any institution of the State.

This statement comes in response to recent speculations circulating in the media about a potential handover of DISCOs.

“Neither is there any change in the management of DISCOs nor are they being handed over to any other institution. There are no plans in place to hand over DISCOs to any institution of the state,” it added.

