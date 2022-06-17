No plans to shut commercial feeders from 7-10 pm: Energy Ministry

Islamabad: The Federal Ministry for energy has said that speculations about shutting power supply to commercial feeders from 7 to 10 pm are not true, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Energy Ministry has said no discussion about shutting power to commercial feeders is underway currently. The speculations are not true, he added.

Earlier, sources had claimed that the Federal government has decided to suspend power to commercial feeders in the country after 7:00 pm for three hours to lessen electricity shortfall amid strict opposition from traders.

Sources had said that there would be no load-shedding on commercial feeders during the entire day, “however, the measure will help the government save 5,000 MW.”

Similar measures were adopted during the previous PPP tenure and it is the only solution to the current power crisis. “A summary in this regard will be moved in the cabinet for approval,” they had said and added that prior approval will also be taken from Shehbaz Sharif in the ongoing week.

Previously, the National Economic Council (NEC) has decided to close markets across the country at 8:30 pm.

The decision was taken during the NEC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting was attended by chief ministers of Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was represented by its chief secretary Dr Shehzad Khan.

