No power of world can hinder Pakistan’s progress: COAS

KHANEWAL: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said that no power of the world can hinder Pakistan’s progress, ARY News reported.

He expressed these views on the occasion of the inaugural ceremony of the Khanewal Model Agriculture Farm.

The Army Chief said that the Pakistan Army takes immense pride in serving its people, emphasizing the reciprocal bond between the army and the public.

He said “we have decided that Pakistan will be taken out of the current crisis”. He commended the people of Pakistan for their unwavering sense of honor, pride, and capability, noting that they have united to discard the beggar mentality.

General Munir attributed Pakistan’s prosperity to the abundant blessings bestowed upon the nation by Allah Tauallah.

Earlier. Pakistan’s first completely automated and smart Agri Farm Khanewal Model Agriculture Farm a flagship of Green Pakistan Initiative was inaugurated today.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated the farm by laying foundation stone at site along with kicking off the corn harvesting and sowing operations. Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir was also present as Guest of Honour