No power on earth can undo Pakistan: COAS Asim Munir

KAKUL, Abbottabad: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir said Sunday that there is no power in the world that can undo Pakistan, ARY News reported.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir was addressing the Independence Day event at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul. He said that the Pakistani nation and the armed forces are united and will be united in future.

He said that they aimed to make Pakistan a prosper, stable and strong state which will be the realisation of the dreams of our ancestors and the nation.

The army chief congratulated the nation on the 76th Independence Day. He said that August 14 is the day of renewal of pledge for the defence of the country. He vowed that the armed forces will continue fighting the enemies of the country and never hesitate to render sacrifices.

COAS Asim Munir said that Pakistan is going through a difficult time and facing geographical, political conflicts and power struggles besides challenges of war-mongering and hegemony. He added that the country is continuously facing the challenges of some failed powers which want to weaken Pakistan.

The army chief said that the elements spreading fear and despair will never be successful.

“This day reminds us of the spirit behind the creation of this country, “Pakistan ka matlab kia – La illaha Illalah” which was rooted in the ideology of the Two Nation Theory, and the manifest destiny of the Muslims of Sub Continent.”

Azadi Parade

In connection with the 77th Independence Day celebrations, Azadi Parade was organised at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Kakul.

Chief of Army Staff, General Syed Asim Munir was the chief guest on the occasion.

The cadets presented a spectacular display of drill parade while a special tribute is being paid to the martyrs who laid their lives for the motherland.

This event was the manifestation of the fact that Pakistani nation is a live nation which celebrates its Independence Day in a befitting manner and that we are because of Pakistan.

COAS Munir’s full speech text:

➢ I wish to congratulate you all on completion of 76 years of Independence, and for celebrating 14th August with the glorious tradition of an immaculate and inspiring Parade at Pakistan Military Academy. Alongside the national fervor of rejoicing this day, every year, 14th August brings back to us an opportunity for revival of pledge, for total commitment and unflinching resolve, for a bright future of our motherland. You all stand tonight to honour ‘Independence’, which came as a result of the vision of our great leaders, and the relentless efforts and sacrifices of our forefathers. This day reminds us of the spirit behind the creation of this country, “Pakistan ka matlab kia – La illaha Illalah” which was rooted in the ideology of the Two Nation Theory, and the manifest destiny of the Muslims of Sub Continent

➢ For 76 years, we have maintained this tradition of celebrating freedom, equality and quest for happiness, which we must continue to cherish, every day of our lives. We are here to reinforce the patriotic spirit of serving our homeland, a land of countless opportunities and immeasurable bounties. Our great country and the nation will Inshallah continue to rise, in line with the aspirations of our forefathers, the people of Pakistan and for a bright future of the coming generations

➢ We are passing through interesting times, a watershed era, fraught with challenges, geo-political wrangling, increasing power contestation, hegemonism and jingoism. We continue to withstand the evil designs of the inimical forces; forces of instability and chaos, which are eager in their failed attempts to undo Pakistan. Let me caution them all, in the words of our great Quaid, “There is no power on earth, which can undo Pakistan” – Inshallah. We have fought for long with our external and internal enemies, and we will fight for as long as required in future as well.

➢ As I said at a number of occasions, we have the will, capacity and capability to withstand all challenges, whether external or internal. I stand here tonight, not to define these challenges being confronted, but to give a message of Hope to our great nation. I am here to reassure the people, that we the defenders of Pakistan, will never hesitate from any sacrifice in preserving our sovereignty and territorial integrity. Wherever required, we shall contribute towards the Comprehensive National Security of Pakistan, and the national development efforts. Pakistan Army as a National Army, takes pride in its unwavering commitment to the people of Pakistan. Attempts to drive a wedge between Army and Nation are reprehensible, and will never succeed – Afwaj-e-Pakistan aur Awam aik hain!

➢ This great country is gifted with countless blessings stretching from the Himalayas to the Coastal Belt, from Rocky Mountains on the West to the green pastures, alluvial plains and the expansive deserts in the East, which are all rich with natural endowments and great opportunities. We have a vibrant nation of over 240 million, with bulk comprising of aspiring and hardworking youth. All we need is to follow the principles of Faith, Unity and Discipline. Faith in Allah and our abilities to rise against all odds, while never giving into distractions; Unity in our efforts; and the desired Discipline of channelizing our energies towards the right direction of peace, prosperity and development

➢ I urge you to reject despondency, propaganda of naysayers and fear mongers, who are wagging a failed attempt to foment despair and hopelessness. This great country and the nation has withstood many such challenges during its creation and thereafter. No country or nation on earth has ever met success without such challenges coming their way. Allah also reminds us in Surah Al-Imran (Ayat 139)

ولا تھنو ولا تحزنو وانتم الا علون ان کنتم مو منین۔

Fear Not, Worry Not, and you will be superior in victory if you are indeed believers

In Surah Anqaboot (Ayat 2) Allah Says

احسب الناس ان یترکوا ان یقولوامنا وھم لا یفتنون۔

Do the people think that they will be left to say, “We believe” and they will not be tried?

And in Surah Al-Baqarah (Ayat 214) Allah Says

ام حسبتم ان تدخلو اللجنۃ ولما یا تکم مثل اللذین خلوا من قبلکم مستھم الباساء والضراء وزلزلو حتی یقول الرسول والزین امنو معہ متی نصراللہ الا ان نصراللہ قریب۔

They encountered suffering and adversity, and were so shaken in spirit that even the Messenger (MPBUH) and those of faith who were with him cried, “When (will come) the help of Allah?” Ah! Verily, the help of Allah is (always) near!

➢ To my Kashmiri Brethren, I would say that Inshallah you will also get free from the clutches of brutal occupation forces, as we got our freedom 76 years ago, through your rightful cause of self-determination and indigenous freedom struggle. No evil design can withstand the determination of the Kashmiri people, despite the communication blackouts, blatant use of the bayonets and turning Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir into the largest prison of the world

➢ It is for the conscience of international community to realize, that Indian excesses in Kashmir have gone unaddressed and right to freedom and self-determination is being denied at the altar of geo political necessity. To all Kashmiris, I reiterate the assurance and full backing of your brothers in arms and the complete Pakistani nation

➢ To our brothers of Khyber Pakhtunka and Balochistan, who are resiliently fighting against the savages of terrorism and proxies for over 2 decades, we want to reassure, that we will inshallah succeed against this menace being waged against us. We want you to live in peace, and progress in line with the aspirations of the people

➢ To our neighbor, who has never been able to reconcile with the idea of Pakistan and is a threat to the regional peace and stability, I must say that we gained freedom after a great struggle and we know how to defend it!. The strategic calculus of our arch rival, skewed by its outsized ambition, carrying an illusion of being a great power and blinded by Hindutva driven hyper nationalism, needs serious attention of the world

➢ We will never be coerced by any aggressive designs, and neither can the region afford such hostility amongst two nuclear powers. Unfortunately, the adversary continues to peddle its nefarious designs against us for petty political mileage; I would humbly remind them of their predicament, last time they tried to do so

➢ With respect to our Afghan brothers….. we have been the most hospitable nation and wish that they reciprocate to our earnest efforts to the least, and not allow their soil to be used against us. We are making great strides of partnership and cooperation with our time tested friend China and we have reinvigorated a new spirit in our historic relations with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Republic of Turkiye, State of Qatar and Islamic Republic of Iran. Pakistan is determined to rise amongst the comity of nations, and we wish to deepen our relationships with all our friends and partners. We have a very bright future that lay ahead of us, provided we remain united, steadfast and undeterred

➢ I commend you all on this immaculate display of drill on the Independence Day. You have chosen a noble profession entrusted with the sacred duty of defending Pakistan against its enemies; within and without, visible and invisible. Always be ready for any sacrifice to uphold the honor and dignity of this country. My message of Hope is for the people of all ages, gender, creed or cast. We are Pakistanis first and foremost, and we are all proud of our country and this great nation. We must stand united and rise above self to serve Pakistan in whatever ways it demands of us. Always remember, Pakistan is our identity, and the rationale to exist -– Pakistan hai, to hum hain!

فرد قائم ربط ِملت سے ہے تنہا کچھ نہیں

موج ہے دریا میں اور بیرون دریا کچھ نہیں