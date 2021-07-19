No rainfall in Karachi on Eid days, says Director Met

KARACHI: The port city of Karachi can likely to receive rainfall on July 24 and 25, but not on the Eid day, quoting a Met official ARY News reported on Monday.

Director Met Sardar Sarfaraz has however forecast rainfall in Punjab and upper areas of Pakistan. He has predicted rainfall with thunderstorm in Kashmir on Eid.

The weather remains mostly cloudy and windy with intermittent drizzle and chances of light rain in Karachi and adjoining coastal areas today.

The weather spell with intermittent drizzle and light rain could continue for few days in the city, the met office said.

Met Office in a weather report earlier said that strong monsoon currents are likely to penetrate upper parts of the country from Sunday and may persist till Wednesday.

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan from Sunday evening or night to Wednesday, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

Sindh’s Larkana, Sukkur, Jaccobabad, Tharparker, Sanghar, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas districts, southern Punjab’s Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Balochistan’s Sibbi, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Loralai, Barkhan, Zhob, Musa Khel, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Qila Abdullah districts will likely to receive rainfall

from Monday evening to Thursday, according to the weather forecast.