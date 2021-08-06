No rapid PCR test facility: CAA demands govt take up issue with UAE

ISLAMABAD: The non-availability of rapid PCR test facilities in Pakistan has left thousands of Dubai-bound passengers stranded at the country’s airports.

Taking note of the situation at the local airports, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has written to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, asking it to take up the matter with the UAE authorities on a priority basis and urged them to revisit their policy on inbound passengers from Pakistan.

The UAE authorities issued earlier this week a Covid-19 advisory for air travel to and transit via Dubai for passengers from certain countries, including Pakistan.

For transit passengers, the UAE made a negative PCR test result conducted within the 72 hours prior to travelling to Dubai mandatory with a maximum transit time of eight hours.

For Dubai “terminating passengers”, the country made a negative PCR test result conducted within the 48 hours prior to the commencement of travel to Dubai mandatory beside a rapid PCR test conducted within six hours before the departure and a PCR test on arrival in Dubai.

“This is to bring to the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that currently, our relevant Health Authorities do not have the resources to conduct Rapid PCR tests in Pakistan and and only Rapid Antigen Testing is being used a method of testing for arriving passengers at Pakistani airports,” read the letter.

“While we may ensure that Dubai terminating passengers from Pakistan hold a valid negative PCR Test Result conducted within the 48 hours prior to commencement of travel to Dubai, we cannot provide Rapid PCR Test facility to departing passengers for Dubai as it is currently unavailable in Pakistan,” the CAA said.