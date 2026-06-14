No relief to people in budget, says Barrister Gohar

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PTI Barrister Gohar on Sunday said that the people have been overburdened but no relief offered to them in the budget.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly during the budget debate, PTI’s leader said that the budget has been unclear over any mechanism to bring down the prices of gas, electricity and medicines.

He said that the parliament members and ministers have been given big paychecks, 200% pay raise offered to MNAs and 180% to ministers, calling it an objectionable decision. “The rulers could get confidence and honour if they opt to live like common man”.

PTI leader said that the government has failed to bring fundamental reforms in the economy.

“The loans are being taken but the government have no effective strategy to get free of it,” he said. He said the depreciation of rupee and high flight of dollar has been the result of the government policies.

“They even don’t have resources to meet the strategic necessities,” opposition party’s leader said.

He urged for sharing actual figures with the people and introducing cuts in government spending.

“Prices of electricity, gas, petrol and medicines have made the life miserable for people,” he said.

He also called for transparency and the need of an effective distribution system in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and an honest decision making as servants of people.