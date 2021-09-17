No request for air ambulance to fly Umer Sharif to U.S. yet: CAA sources

KARACHI: There have not been any official requests made to the air transport department for airlifting Umer Sharif to the United States for medical purposes, ARY News reported Friday quoting sources inside the aviation department.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sources told ARY News that it is only after the official request has been made to the department that the arrangements can be put in place.

Only after we have received the request for it we shall proceed, the CAA sources said.

Umer Sharif lands US Visa for medical treatment in absentia

Pertinent to note that ailing comedy veteran Umer Sharif has just yesterday finally received his US Visa after the consulate exempted him from being physically present for the interview today and now he’s likely to board the flight at the earliest to get treated.

Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab had announced the US Consulate has awarded the legendary comedian medical visa despite his absence and inability to be present before them.

Earlier yesterday, Murtaza Wahab posted a set of tweets from his official Twitter handle announcing the development taking place in the Umer Sharif medical visa case as the Sharif had been fighting deteriorating health condition and his family had just recently reached out to the provincial government for aid.