No seat adjustment with PML-N for NA-242 as MQM-P unveils Karachi candidates

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday released the final list of party candidates for National Assembly seats from Karachi, ARY News reported.

MQM-P has decided against fielding candidates in 15 constituencies – five national and 10 provincial – of Karachi to accommodate the allied parties, mainly the PML-N.

However, NA-242 remains the point of contention after both PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal filed nomination papers for the constituency.

MQM-Pakistan has named Mustafa Kamal as its candidate for National Assembly seat NA-242 from Kemari district as party refused to withdraw its candidate in favour of Shehbaz Sharif.

In a statement released by party yesterday, Khalid Maqbool said that Mustafa Kamal will be MQM-P’s candidate from NA-242 – the constituency from where PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is also contesting general elections.

“All reports regarding seat adjustment with PML-N on NA-242 seat are baseless,” he clarified.

Siddiqui’s clarification came after it emerged that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N have agreed over seat adjustment on Karachi’s NA-242 seat.

MQM-P nominees from Karachi

NA-232 Aasia Ishaque, NA-233 Javed Hanif, NA-234 Muhammad Abubakar, NA-235 Iqbal Mehsud, NA-236 Hassan Sabir, NA-237 Rauf Siddiqui, NA-238 Sadiq Iftikhar, NA-240 Arshad Vohra, NA-241 and NA-244 Dr Farooq Sattar, NA-242 and NA-247 Mustafa Kamal, NA-243 Humayun Usman, NA-245 Syed Hafeezuddin, NA-246 Syed Aminul Haque, NA-248 Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, NA-249 Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui and NA-250 Farhan Chishti.