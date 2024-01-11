No seat adjustment with PML-N for NA-242 as MQM-P unveils Karachi candidates

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Thursday released the final list of party candidates for National Assembly seats from Karachi, ARY News reported.
MQM-P has decided against fielding candidates in 15 constituencies – five national and 10 provincial – of Karachi to accommodate the allied parties, mainly the PML-N.
However, NA-242 remains the point of contention after both PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Mustafa Kamal filed nomination papers for the constituency.
MQM-Pakistan has named Mustafa Kamal as its candidate for National Assembly seat NA-242 from Kemari district as party refused to withdraw its candidate in favour of Shehbaz Sharif.
In a statement released by party yesterday, Khalid Maqbool said that Mustafa Kamal will be MQM-P’s candidate from NA-242 – the constituency from where PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is also contesting general elections.
“All reports regarding seat adjustment with PML-N on NA-242 seat are baseless,” he clarified.
Siddiqui’s clarification came after it emerged that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N have agreed over seat adjustment on Karachi’s NA-242 seat.
MQM-P nominees from Karachi
NA-232 Aasia Ishaque, NA-233 Javed Hanif, NA-234 Muhammad Abubakar, NA-235 Iqbal Mehsud, NA-236 Hassan Sabir, NA-237 Rauf Siddiqui, NA-238 Sadiq Iftikhar, NA-240 Arshad Vohra, NA-241 and NA-244 Dr Farooq Sattar, NA-242 and NA-247 Mustafa Kamal, NA-243 Humayun Usman, NA-245 Syed Hafeezuddin, NA-246 Syed Aminul Haque, NA-248 Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, NA-249 Ahmed Saleem Siddiqui and NA-250 Farhan Chishti.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to unveil the preliminary lists of candidates today (Thursday).
The appellate tribunals headed by high court judges concluded the process of hearing appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers yesterday (Wednesday), the top electoral body’s spokesperson said.
Candidates could opt to withdraw their nomination papers until Friday, whereas, electoral symbols will be assigned on Saturday (January 13).
Political parties geared up electioneering post-election schedule, however, they are yet to unveil their manifestos which are likely in the coming week.
The general elections are set for the 8th of the next month.