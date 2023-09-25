No space for intolerance, extremism in Islam and society: COAS Asim Munir

RAWALPINDI: Honourable Dr Azad Marshall, Moderator / President Bishops (Church of Pakistan and Bishop of Raiwind) along with a 13-member delegation of Christian Community called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters, ARY News quoted ISPR Monday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, religious and inter-faith harmony were discussed, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press statement.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir lauded the contributions of the Pakistani Christian Community in national development, including the promotion of quality education, healthcare and philanthropic services and the outstanding role played by them for the defence of the motherland.

The army chief expressed deep respect for the Christian community and stressed the need to promote greater interfaith harmony in society in order to follow Quaid’s true vision of a united and progressive Pakistan.

COAS Asim Munir emphasised, “Islam is a religion of peace and there is no space for intolerance and extremism in Islam and society. No one can be allowed to take law into his own hands in a civilised society”.

The Christian Community members acknowledged the Pakistan Army’s efforts in combatting terrorism and providing a secure environment for the minorities in the country.

They appreciated the army chief’s gesture as an inspiration for Pakistani minorities to take a greater and more active part in nation-building and in restoring their faith in a cohesive and tolerant society.