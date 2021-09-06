No sustainable public transport solution for Karachiites yet, says Imran Ismail

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said Monday the people of Karachi have not been provided with any sustainable public transport plan and their misery is such that they travel in Chingchi rickshaws six people at a time, ARY News reported.

He said the Karachi Circular Railway plan is particularly of interest and will be prioritized in the city’s development plan.

Imran Ismail said today while speaking with media that soon the green line project will be inaugurated. I am overseeing this project myself, he said.

Basically, the city has been deprived of a system that can ensure a tenable transport system to its masses, said the governor.

He also spoke of the Karachi visit of the Prime Minister which he said is not yet confirmed but will still be scheduled.

We will share the entire program of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit as soon as it’s charted, he said.

New monsoon spell likely to bring rain in Sindh from Sept 09

Separately for Karachiites, a new monsoon spell is expected in Karachi and adjoining areas of Sindh from September 09, weather official of Met Office said.

Director Met Office Sardar Sarfaraz has predicted that the fresh monsoon system will bring light to moderate rainfall in the region.

“The duration of the wet spell will remain on September 09 and 10,” the weather official said.