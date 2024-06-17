No talks with ‘mandate thieves’, says Barrister Gohar

BUNER: PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar said on Sunday that party founder Imran Khan was willing to engage in negotiations, but refuses to hold talks with politicians he terms ‘mandate thieves’, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Barrister Gohar alleged that the government has filed over 200 fake cases against the PTI chairman, who has been in jail for the past 11 months without any conviction.

The PTI chairman expressed his concerns over the current political situation in the country, terming it “dangerous” for the nation, its people, and the economy.

He criticised the government for its handling of the economy and its failure to address the issues faced by the common man. He also expressed his disappointment over the government’s 100-day performance, calling it “extremely poor”.

Gohar Ali Khan also criticised the recent budget, saying that it has imposed taxes on essential items like flour and ghee, which is “beyond understanding”.

He expressed his hope that Maulana Fazlur Rehman-led JUI would join the opposition alliance against the government’s “anti-people” policies.

Gohar noted that the opposition has a two-point agenda – independence of the judiciary and election commission.

Earlier, it was reported that PTI founder Imran Khan accepted the Supreme Court’s (SC) advice and was ready to ‘conditionally’ engage in talks with all political parties, including PML-N and PPP.

Insiders told ARY news that PTI was willing to engage in serious and meaningful dialogue with ‘authorised representatives’ of political parties.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had advised PTI founder Imran Khan to initiate dialogue with politicians, as Imran Khan spoke in the court regarding accountability laws.

Two days later, PTI founder Imran Khan stated that there is no point in negotiating with a government that lacks authority.