No trust: Federal govt terminates Chaudhry Sarwar as governor Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Sunday terminated Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said.

Making the announcement from his Twitter handle, the information minister said that Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has been terminated from his post and new governor Punjab will be announced later.

He said that as per the Constitution, deputy speaker will act as acting governor of the province.

وفاقی حکومت نے گورنر پنجاب چوہدری محمد سرور کو ان کے عہدے سے برطرف کر دیا ہے، نئے گورنر پنجاب کا اعلان بعد میں کیا جائیگا، آئین کے مطابق ڈپٹی اسپیکر قائم مقام گورنر ہوں گے — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 3, 2022

The development come ahead of the a no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan at the National Assembly on Sunday.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) changed its strategy to deal with no-trust move as Prime Minister Imran Khan and all party MNAs will now be attending the National Assembly proceedings today.

Previously, it was decided that MNAs from treasury benches will remain absent on the voting day of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

