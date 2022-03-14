No trust motion: Federal govt to summon NA session after OIC moot

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to summon National Assembly session for voting on no-trust motion after Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) moot in Islamabad on March 23, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the meeting of OIC foreign ministers is scheduled for March 22 and 23 in Islamabad. The voting on no-trust move is likely scheduled for March 29.

The decision has emerged after Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan chaired a key session of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee today at PM House.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan held consultations with the senior leadership of the party for the no-trust move against him by the opposition parties.

Previously it was reported that the federal government has decided to wrap up no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) moot in Islamabad.

According to sources privy to the matter, the decision was made at the government level that matters related to the no-trust move should be wrapped up before the OIC meeting as the country could not bear political turmoil at that time.

The matter related to the new chief minister Punjab will also be resolved ahead of the OIC meeting, they said adding that PML-Q and Jahangir Tareen group have conveyed their reservation over Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

