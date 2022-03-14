No-trust motion: PM Imran Khan calls off federal cabinet meeting again

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again called off the federal cabinet meeting which was scheduled to be held on Tuesday (March 15) amid a no-trust motion, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to sources privy to the development, this is the fourth time the premier has postponed the federal cabinet meeting.

The prime minister is currently involved in preparing a strategy to deal with a no-trust move from the opposition parties.

In another development, the federal government has decided to summon National Assembly session for voting on no-trust motion after Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) moot in Islamabad on March 23,

According to details, the meeting of OIC foreign ministers is scheduled for March 22 and 23 in Islamabad. The voting on no-trust move is likely scheduled for March 29.

The decision has emerged after Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan chaired a key session of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee today at PM House.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan held consultations with the senior leadership of the party for the no-trust move against him by the opposition parties.

Previously it was reported that the federal government has decided to wrap up no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan ahead of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) moot in Islamabad.

Comments