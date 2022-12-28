No-trust motion: Punjab Assembly speaker meets Imran Khan

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan held an important meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and give a briefing on the no-trust motion, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that PA Speaker Sibtain Khan met Imran Khan at his Zaman Park residence in Lahore. He briefed Khan on the no-trust motion and other matters.

The PTI chief was also briefed on the decisions of the PTI parliamentary party. The PA speaker apprised Imran Khan regarding the number of PTI lawmakers in the provincial assembly.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lahore High Court (LHC) had suspended the notification of the Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman after getting assurance from Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi through an affidavit on December 23 that he will not dissolve the provincial assembly.

CM Pervaiz Elahi and his cabinet will be restored till January 11 as per the LHC’s orders.

The PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry had earlier claimed that CM Pervaiz Elahi will get the vote of confidence before January 11 and a report will be submitted to the court. He also announced to dissolve the Punjab Assembly at any cost.

Comments