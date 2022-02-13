No-trust motion will be tabled when required numbers achieved: Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday said that the PML-N should not become the part of an interim setup after the no-confidence passes, ARY News reported.

Talking to media Abbasi, a PML-N stalwart, said that the PML-Q will not be offered anything ((in lieu of support).

“The time of the no-trust move not disclosed. As soon as required numbers achieved, the motion will be tabled,” he said.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has also said that the state should remain impartial.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha, a PML-Q leader, has said that the “political weather is cloudy, the situation will become clear in two to three days”.

Hafiz Hamdullah, a spokesman of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), has claimed that Chaudhry brothers have sought some time for consultations over Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s request for support (for the no-trust motion).

Lahore has become the centre of the activities to dislodge the government with various important political meetings.

A delegation of PML-N led by Shehbaz Sharif, will meet the PML-Q leadership on Sunday to inquire about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

It will be maiden political contact in 22 years between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the PML-Q.

The PML-N leaders will inquire about the health of Chaudhry Shujaat and also exchange views over current political situation of the country.

According to sources, the PML-N will seek support of Chaudhry brothers for the opposition’s no-confidence motion against the government in the Centre as well as in Punjab.

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday met National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and discussed matters related to the no-trust move from the opposition.

While speaking during the meeting, the information minister said that they would deal with the no-trust move in a constitutional manner. “The opposition will never succeed in its no-trust motion,” he said.

Fawad Chaudhry further said that the coalition partners stand alongside the incumbent government and they have every ability to defend it.

